Former Syrian general faces war crimes charges in Swedish court

STOCKHOLM - The highest-ranking Syrian military official to be tried in Europe appeared in a Stockholm court on Monday for his alleged role in war crimes committed in 2012 during Syria’s civil war. Sixty-five-year-old former Syrian brigadier general Mohammed Hamo, who lives in Sweden, stands accused of “aiding and abetting” war crimes during Syria’s civil war, which can carry a sentence of life in jail. The war in Syria between Bashar al-Assad’s regime and armed opposition groups, including the Islamic State, erupted after the government repressed peaceful pro-democracy protests in 2011. It has killed more than half a million people, displaced millions, and ravaged the country’s economy and infrastructure. According to the charge sheet, Hamo contributed -- through “advice and action” -- to the Syrian army’s warfare, “which systematically involved indiscriminate attacks on several towns or places in the area in and around the towns of Hama and Homs”. The charges concern the period of January 1 to July 20, 2012 and the trial is expected to last until late May.