Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Former Syrian general faces war crimes charges in Swedish court

Agencies
April 16, 2024
STOCKHOLM   -   The highest-ranking Syr­ian military official to be tried in Europe appeared in a Stockholm court on Monday for his alleged role in war crimes committed in 2012 during Syria’s civil war. Sixty-five-year-old former Syrian brigadier general Mohammed Hamo, who lives in Sweden, stands accused of “aiding and abetting” war crimes during Syria’s civil war, which can carry a sentence of life in jail. The war in Syria between Bashar al-Assad’s regime and armed opposition groups, includ­ing the Islamic State, erupt­ed after the government repressed peaceful pro-de­mocracy protests in 2011. It has killed more than half a million people, displaced millions, and ravaged the country’s economy and infrastructure. According to the charge sheet, Hamo contributed -- through “advice and action” -- to the Syrian army’s warfare, “which systematically in­volved indiscriminate at­tacks on several towns or places in the area in and around the towns of Hama and Homs”. The charges concern the period of Janu­ary 1 to July 20, 2012 and the trial is expected to last until late May.

