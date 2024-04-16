Free camps for hearing loss to be held in four districts

HYDERABAD - Kasur Hearing Center (Pvt) Ltd will orga­nize a four-day free camps for patients with hearing loss from 25th April 2024 to 28th April 2024 , said a statement issued here Mon­day. The first camp will be held from at Indus Hospital Sakrand Road Nawabshah, second camp to be held at In­dus Medical center opposite Army Public School Bypass Dadu. Third camp will be held at Almas Medical cen­ter Chandni Chowk near Dr Chetan Hospital Mirpurkhas and 4th hearing camp will be held at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hyderabad. Emi­nent ENT specialists from Islamabad will examine the patients with various hear­ing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.