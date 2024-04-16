Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Free camps for hearing loss to be held in four districts

Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Kasur Hearing Center (Pvt) Ltd will orga­nize a four-day free camps for patients with hearing loss from 25th April 2024 to 28th April 2024 , said a statement issued here Mon­day. The first camp will be held from at Indus Hospital Sakrand Road Nawabshah, second camp to be held at In­dus Medical center opposite Army Public School Bypass Dadu. Third camp will be held at Almas Medical cen­ter Chandni Chowk near Dr Chetan Hospital Mirpurkhas and 4th hearing camp will be held at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hyderabad. Emi­nent ENT specialists from Islamabad will examine the patients with various hear­ing ailments and provide treatment in the camp. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024