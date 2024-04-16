Govt fully focused on uplift of merged districts: KP Governor

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Haji Ghu­lam Ali on Monday said that federal and provin­cial governments are ful­ly focused on the devel­opment and provision of health and education fa­cilities in the merged dis­tricts of the province.

Talking to a delegation from Speen locality of the tribal district North Wa­ziristan, he said that gov­ernment is taking crucial steps in this regard and results of it would be vis­ible soon.

The delegation headed by Maulana Javed Iqbal was consisted of Irfan­ullah, Aslam Yar, Amir Hamza, Asghar Khan and others. The members of delegation briefed the Governor regarding prob­lems faced by the people of the area and called for their resolution.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that develop­ment of all backward dis­tricts including merged districts is the joint re­sponsibility of all stake­holders and they would have to play their due role in this regard.

The Governor assured the delegation that he would take up the mat­ter relating to problems in the tribal districts with the authorities con­cerned to ensure the availability of medi­cal staff in hospitals and teachers in schools.

However, he also told the delegation to raise complaints of their re­spective areas in written with the departments concerned, so their prob­lems could be resolved in short period of time.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that all elected representa­tives including councilors, Members of National and Provincial Assembly are responsible to monitor health and education and local problems and bring the issue of the absent doctors and students in the notice of their respec­tive departments.

Meanwhile, a repre­sentative delegation from district Malakand headed by Sajid Khan, Farhan and Maulana Is­lam also called on the Governor at the Gov­ernor’s House and in­formed the Governor about the problems and difficulties faced by the people of the area.

The Governor assured the delegation of his full cooperation to solve the problems.