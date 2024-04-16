GSP CM Punjab Baseball League 2024 camp commences

LAHORE - The GSP CM Punjab Baseball League 2024 camp rolled into action here at the FC Baseball Ground on Monday.

Welcoming top players from across Pakistan, the camp serves as a rigorous training ground ahead of the league’s kickoff on April 18. Under the expert guidance of esteemed foreign coaches, both male and female athletes have begun their preparations in earnest.

The inaugural session witnessed esteemed guests, including Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) General Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, alongside organizing committee members Amjad Nawaz Khan and Ahsan Omer. Their presence underscored the significance of this event in fostering talent and promoting the sport nationwide.

Mr. Brian, head coach of the baseball team, extended a warm welcome to all the participants, alongside fellow coaches Nisar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nadeem Shirazi, Tariq Pasha,Saqib Butt, Umair Bhatti (national coaches). With the camp set to conclude on April 17, the players are poised to hone their skills, aiming for excellence as they gear up for an electrifying season.

Executive Director of PFB Moazzam Khan Klair expressed optimism about the potential impact of an upcoming training camp on the sport of baseball in the region. “Pakistan abounds with talent, and this is especially true for baseball,” said Klair.

“There is a pressing need to identify and nurture this talent with the right facilities. I am confident that with proper support and training, our athletes can achieve international success and bring home significant accolades.”