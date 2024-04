HYDERABAD - Sindh Health department has decided to launch 12 days vaccination campaign against Typhoid across the province. According to the announcement ty­phoid vaccination campaign will commence from May 13 and will continue till May 25. District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar Khan advised all par­ents to vaccinated their all children aged from 9 months to 15 years during 12 days campaign to held from May 13 to 25.