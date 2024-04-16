IHC dismisses Bushra Bibi's plea seeking her shifting to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed PTI founder's wife Bushra Bibi's plea seeking her shifting from Bani Gala to Adiala Jail

The IHC judge dismissed the petition of Bushra Bibi for not pursuing her case. She was incarcerated at Bani Gala after her conviction in Toshakhana and illegal marriage cases.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the order. The court expressed its annoyance at Bushra Bibi's counsels for not attending the hearing. The state counsel told the court that a meeting was arranged between PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi on Eid.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb told the State Council that they did not want Bushra Bibi to be shifted to Adiala Jail from home.

"She has asked for relief, I don't know if she wants it or not. Both sides are playing politics with the court. It is a joke with the court," Justice Gul remarked.

Justice Gul said the court had clarified that it wanted to decide the case after hearing arguments today (Tuesday), but petitioner's counsel failed to appear in court. He said both sides were not working well.

After the application was dismissed, Usman Gill, the lawyer of Bushra Bibi, appeared before court of Justice Aurangzeb.

The court told the petitioner's counsel that their plea had been dismissed for non-appearance in court and not pursuing the case. He said Gill could apply for restoration of the application.

Usman Gill told the court he was going to file the petition for restoration of petition shortly.

It may be recalled that on January 31, Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and PTI's founding chairman, after her conviction in the Toshakhana case, was transferred to Bani Gala and her residence was declared as a sub-jail.

Later on February 6, Bushra Bibi approached the Islamabad High Court for her transfer from Bani Gala to Adiala Jail.