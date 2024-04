ISLAMABAD - Three independent candidates have challenged the results of general elections held in Islamabad’s three constituencies on February 8. Aamir Mughal from NA-46 Islamabad, Shoaib Shaheen from NA-47, and Ali Bukhari from NA-48, in their peti­tions before the election tribunal, pleaded for revocation of the victory notification of all the winning candi­dates of their respective constituen­cies alleging rigging in the elections.