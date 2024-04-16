Tuesday, April 16, 2024
KP govt announces cut of Rs5 in price of roti

Agencies
April 16, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The government of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa has announced a cut of Rs.5 in the price of roti to provide relief to people on Monday. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gan­dapur has made this announcement after holding consultations with Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru and Secretary Food.

According to the notification is­sued here, the new rate of 100-gram roti will be Rs.15 and 200-gram roti at Rs.30 respectively. Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru has said that the provincial government is taking such kind of steps for the welfare of the people and added that more similar people welfare-oriented measures are also in the pipeline.

Agencies

