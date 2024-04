PESHAWAR - Dep­uty Commissioner Dir Payan Wasil Khan on Mon­day cancelled the leaves of Revenue, Rescue and med­ical staff in the district to cope with any emergen­cy situation due to heavy rains. According to the commissioner’s office, Ad­ditional Deputy Commis­sioner Relief has been mo­bilised along with relevant staff to clear all the blocked roads in the districts while the rescue personnel and medical staff have been put on high alert.