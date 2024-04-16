Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Mahnoor, Mahwish win big at Australian Junior Open 2024
Our Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
Sports

LAHORE   -  Young Pakistani squash players, Mahnoor Ali and Mahwish Ali, sponsored by the Bilquis and Ab­dul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foun­dation, achieved remarkable suc­cess by winning gold medals at the Australian Junior Open 2024. 

The championship took place at the prestigious Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre in Al­bert Park, Victoria. The tourna­ment highlighted young Pakistani female players’ exceptional per­formance across diverse catego­ries, bringing pride to our nation and reaffirming its longstanding position in the sport. 

Mahwish Ali, a 15-year-old ris­ing star in the world of squash, is the newest BARD fellow and with several victories and titles to her name, including 21 goldmed­als and multiple championships, she embodies determination and perseverance. 

Similarly, MahnoorAli, also a recent recipient of support from the BARD Foundation,has estab­lished herself as a significant fig­ure in the squash world at the age of 11. She has won 11 goldmedals to date. Her dedication and ex­traordinary skill have propelled her to numerous victories, such asthe Asian Junior Gold Medal, Scottish Junior Open Gold Medal, and much more, serving as an in­spiration to us all. 

In this impressive series of matches, these two young Pakistani female players fully showed theirdominance and dil­igence at the Australian Junior Open 2024 with notable victo­ries. Mahnoor Ali andMehwish displayed outstanding skills in the Girls U-13 and Girls U-17 di­visions respectively. 

Abdul Razak Dawood, Presi­dent of the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, expressed, “It’s incredibly gratifying to wit­ness Pakistani girls embrac­ing their potential. The­achievements of these two talented girls exemplify the limitless capabilities of Paki­stani women and girls. 

“We are honored to have them as BARD fellows and are committed to providing constant supportthrough­out their journey. Their success serves as an inspi­ration for other young girls to move forward andpursue their dreams.” 

The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foun­dation has always played a vital role in promotingtalent and paving the way for suc­cessful careers for many. The ini­tiative undertaken by the Founda­tionbelieves in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champi­ons intheir chosen fields. 

The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confi­dent individuals, with aspecial emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Founda­tion extends assistance to anyo­newho has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their trans­formative journey.

