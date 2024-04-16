Major clans of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe hold another jirga

WANA - The second round of lo­cal grand tribal jirga of all major clans of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe held on Mon­day here in Wana Bazaar, the headquarter of Low­er Waziristan, to demand opening of the Pak-Af­ghan Angoor Adda gate the largest trade corridor in the region with neigh­bouring Afghanistan.

Addressing the jirga, local tribal elders, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fa­zl) district Amir Maulana Mirza Jan, Malik Saadul­lah, Malik Jameel, Malik Saida Noor and president of Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try, Saif-ur-Rahman said that due to the closure of Angoor Adda gate, all Ahmadzai tribes suffer­ing colossal losses. They said that due to suspen­sion of all sorts of com­mercial activities at An­goor Adda gate billions of rupees loss was made to national kitty, in head of Custom duties.

The jirga participants and elders of 9 clans of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, said that all tribes would take concrete step to in­crease te trade activities at Angoor Adda gate so that our future genera­tions may benefit from this trade corridor with Afghanistan in future.

They announced their unanimous decision that in future those who dis­rupt Pak-Afghan trade activities will be dealt with iron hands and heavy fines be taken from them.

The elders of Ah­madzai Wazir tribe an­nounced to convene third round of the jirga on Saturday to finalise the decision taken in the second jirga, and urged upon all tribesmen to ensure their participate in the final round of the grand jirga.