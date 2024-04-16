Major clans of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe hold another jirga

WANA - The second round of local grand tribal jirga of all major clans of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe held on Monday here in Wana Bazaar, the headquarter of Lower Waziristan, to demand opening of the Pak-Afghan Angoor Adda gate the largest trade corridor in the region with neighbouring Afghanistan.
Addressing the jirga, local tribal elders, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl) district Amir Maulana Mirza Jan, Malik Saadullah, Malik Jameel, Malik Saida Noor and president of Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saif-ur-Rahman said that due to the closure of Angoor Adda gate, all Ahmadzai tribes suffering colossal losses. They said that due to suspension of all sorts of commercial activities at Angoor Adda gate billions of rupees loss was made to national kitty, in head of Custom duties.
The jirga participants and elders of 9 clans of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, said that all tribes would take concrete step to increase te trade activities at Angoor Adda gate so that our future generations may benefit from this trade corridor with Afghanistan in future.
They announced their unanimous decision that in future those who disrupt Pak-Afghan trade activities will be dealt with iron hands and heavy fines be taken from them.
The elders of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe announced to convene third round of the jirga on Saturday to finalise the decision taken in the second jirga, and urged upon all tribesmen to ensure their participate in the final round of the grand jirga.