Massive plantation vital to avert floods, climate change

PESHAWAR - Internationally known as a home of Deodar trees, Pakistan is a unique country in South Asia blessed with numerous varieties of indigenous tall canopy trees beneficial to mitigate adverse ef­fects of climate change, air pollution, desertification besides controlling floods.

Pakistan is an abode to world tallest shady trees mostly found in Himalaya and Karakorum to Hindok­ush mountains ranges, coastal areas of Karachi and Gwadar, alpine pasture Malakand, Hazara, Muree, AJK and GB beside arid zones of DI Khan, DG Khan, Cholistan, Bahawalpur and Tharparker.

Ibrahim Khan, deputy project director, Billions Trees Afforestration Project (BTAP) Forest Depart­ment said that Pakistan was bestowed with more than 200 native trees and nine different forest eco­logical systems hardly available in any other country of world.

Besides controlling floods, he said that trees are acting as purifiers of environment by significant­ly enhancing chances of rain, producing oxygen, ab­sorbing carbon dioxide, controlling temperature and air pollution in the country.

He said that on average 267.6mm rainfall per year occur in Pakistan, and areas with thick forests nor­mally receive more rains like upper Punjab and KP.

“Trees are a main source of absorbing carbon diox­ide and producing oxygen for people and bolstering chances of rains,” he said.

He said the national tree of Pakistan, Deodar and other famous species including Kail, Spruce and Wal­nut are being found in relatively cold climate areas of Swat, Chital, Kohistan, Dir, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK whereas Punjab and KP are the epicenters of native Shisham, Siris, Pipal, Bakin, Amaltas, Willow, Poplar, Mulberry, Phulai, Alstona, Kachnar, Bottle Brush, Gul e Nashtar and Jaman.

Kikar, Neem, Beera at Sindh and mangroves at coastal areas of Karachi, Thatta and Balochistan and endangered juniper trees at Ziarat near Quetta are easiest sources to counterbalance growing effects of climate change and air pollution besides bolstering chances of rains in Pakistan.

“One healthy shady tree provides oxygen to two to four persons and 1075 plants on one hectare land ab­sorb six to eight tons carbon dioxide on daily basis,” he said.

Owing to increase in global warming and cli­mate change induced weather patterns, he said that change had been witnessed in normal patterns of rains across the globe including Pakistan that result­antly disturbed the weather pattern.

KP province has a rich ecological biodiversity with 26.6pc expanded forest covered area and its Galyat, Kaghan, Naran, Malam Jabba and Kalam receive sub­stantial rainfall especially during monsoon.

Dr Muhammad Mumtaz Malik, former Chief Con­servator Wildlife KP said that Peshawar valley had been once the stronghold of endangered Shisham, Siris and Pepal and a thick forest here was a source of rains for people, habitat for wildlife and control of pollutant gases.

First Mughal Emperor, Zaheer-ud-Din Babar in his book “Tuzkay Babari” had written about hunting of a lion in the outskirts of Peshawar, which manifested presence of a dense forest here, he said.

During King Sher Shah Suri, (1486-1545) era, Shisham was planted in large number along GT road­side in present KP.

With a passage of time, he said the population of these pollution abating trees had significantly de­creased in Peshawar Valley comprising Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera and Charsadda districts due to mushroom population growth, urbanization, unabated housing and construction activities besides dieback disease.

A new visitor would be extremely disappoint­ed if goes through Swat canal linking Katlang-Swa­bi, Michi canal in Dargai Malakand, Abazai beanch in Charsadda and outskirts of Peshawar to see hun­dreds of withered Shisham.

Today even birds like Cranes and Houbara Bustard can hardly be seen in the Peshawar’s outskirts for which once it was famous for in addition to substan­tial decrease of aquatic species including Mahsher and Trout in rivers Swat and Kabul due to water pollution.

Due to deforestation and climate change, he said there were fluctuations in rainfalls that resulted flooding in rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides floods, he said that air pollution has en­gulfed Peshawar, which could be seen even with a na­ked eye these days, exposing people to serious envi­ronmental and health hazards.

“Plantation of native plants is the easiest source to control air pollution in big cities like Peshawar where Particulate Matter (PM)’s level (PM 2.5) has crossed Narought tional Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS)’s limits,” Muhammad Irshad, Chief Analyst, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told APP.

He said canopy trees were a great source of con­trolling dangerous PM 2.5 level pollution. PM 2.5 is a complex mixture of extremely small and light parti­cles staying for longer period in air and once inhaled, can affect peoples’ hearts, nose to lungs, respirato­ry system besides leading to high blood pressure, strokes, asthma, cancer and other chronic diseases.

The minimum level of PM 2.5 in Peshawar’s air is about 40micrograms (mg) per cubic meter and maxi­mum 52mg per cubic meter while NEQS recommend­ed level of tiny particles in air should not be more than 15mg per cubic meter.

“The smoke and dust in air was measured between five to 10 feet higher in different places where PM2.5 is almost four times higher than NEQS limits,” he said adding, canopy trees with 10 feet or more height have the ability to absorb such high level of carbon dioxide and pollutant gases in Peshawar besides minimised rains water flows.