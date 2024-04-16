Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

MD SSWMB inspects de-watering after rain

Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   Managing Director Sindh Sol­id Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah visited different areas and inspected the rainwater drainage work. He visited various areas of Central, Malir, East and other districts, said a statement on Monday. The rain emergency will remain in force in connection with expected further rain and the staff will be deployed in shifts. The crew carried out the work of draining water from the roads and low-lying areas till late night. Besides de-watering the low-lying ar­eas using dewatering pumps, relief camps have also been set up in different areas for the convenience of citizens and immediate redressal of complaints. Timely redressal of complaints received from citizens is being ensured by the teams of SSWMB. The MD SSWMB has directed all the officers and staff to be proac­tive and said that any kind of negligence will not be toler­ated.In this regard, private contractors have also been in­structed to collect the garbage as soon as possible.

CM Maryam’s reforms brought healthy change in health dept: Muhammad Saleem

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024