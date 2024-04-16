Ministers visit rain-hit areas of Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, accompanied by Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi conducted a comprehensive tour of 25 villages and residential colonies situated along the Budhni Nalla including Charsadda Road, Pajagi Road, Shahi Khatta, Sardar Colony, Shagai Hindkian, and Hassan Ghari.
They also visited other areas affected by heavy rains in Peshawar city. Senate nominee Irfan Salim, AC Shah Alam, and other party leaders and government officials accompanied the ministers during visit. During the visit, the ministers inspected the flood-affected houses, interacted with the affected populace, and assured them of relief efforts to mitigate their losses. Expressing condolences for the loss of life and property, they instructed relevant authorities to take necessary measures, including implementing safety protocols, to protect the lives and property of citizens.
Both the provincial ministers directed swift completion of the remaining portion of Budhni Nallah sidewall, and instructed all relevant departments to initiate relief operations without delay.