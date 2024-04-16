Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Ministers visit rain-hit areas of Peshawar

Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Minister of Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, accompanied by Minister for Higher Ed­ucation Meena Khan Afridi conducted a com­prehensive tour of 25 villages and residen­tial colonies situated along the Budhni Nalla including Charsadda Road, Pajagi Road, Sha­hi Khatta, Sardar Colony, Shagai Hindkian, and Hassan Ghari.

They also visited other areas affected by heavy rains in Peshawar city. Senate nomi­nee Irfan Salim, AC Shah Alam, and other party leaders and government officials accompanied the ministers during visit. During the visit, the ministers inspected the flood-affected hous­es, interacted with the affected populace, and assured them of relief efforts to mitigate their losses. Expressing condolences for the loss of life and property, they instructed relevant au­thorities to take necessary measures, includ­ing implementing safety protocols, to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Both the provincial ministers directed swift completion of the remaining portion of Budh­ni Nallah sidewall, and instructed all relevant departments to initiate relief operations with­out delay.

Staff Reporter

