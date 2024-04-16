Missing persons: Court questions arrest of citizens after release

PESHAWAR - PHC Acting Chief Justice Ishti­aq Ibrahim here on Monday ques­tioned the appearance of officers below the rank of deputy secre­tary in the court for missing per­sons’ cases, stating that such offi­cers should not be involved.

During a hearing, he raised con­cerns about citizens being picked up outside prisons after release, questioning the legality of such actions. He emphasised that if the police were unable to conduct an inquiry, the court would appoint a magistrate to do so. The bench was addressing petitions filed by indi­viduals including Jannat Shah, Asma, and Gulalai Alkozi, among others.

Deputy Attorney General Sanaul­lah, additional advocate general, and Defence Ministry officials were also present in the hearing.

Justice Ibrahim referred to the Asad Qaiser case, affirming that an accused arrested in one case would be deemed arrested in all cases, stressing the implementation of court decisions. He criticised the practice of picking up citizens from outside prisons after their release, questioning its compatibility with a civilised society.

Furthermore, he reiterated that officers below the rank of deputy secretary should not be involved in the missing persons’ cases. Lawyers representing the peti­tioners highlighted videos show­ing police arresting their clients, calling for action against the of­ficers involved.