Missing persons: Court questions arrest of citizens after release

PESHAWAR - PHC Acting Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim here on Monday questioned the appearance of officers below the rank of deputy secretary in the court for missing persons’ cases, stating that such officers should not be involved.
During a hearing, he raised concerns about citizens being picked up outside prisons after release, questioning the legality of such actions. He emphasised that if the police were unable to conduct an inquiry, the court would appoint a magistrate to do so. The bench was addressing petitions filed by individuals including Jannat Shah, Asma, and Gulalai Alkozi, among others.
Deputy Attorney General Sanaullah, additional advocate general, and Defence Ministry officials were also present in the hearing.
Justice Ibrahim referred to the Asad Qaiser case, affirming that an accused arrested in one case would be deemed arrested in all cases, stressing the implementation of court decisions. He criticised the practice of picking up citizens from outside prisons after their release, questioning its compatibility with a civilised society.
Furthermore, he reiterated that officers below the rank of deputy secretary should not be involved in the missing persons’ cases. Lawyers representing the petitioners highlighted videos showing police arresting their clients, calling for action against the officers involved.