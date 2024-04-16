Tuesday, April 16, 2024
MQM-P to take up new Sindh governor issue with PM Shehbaz

Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss replacing Sindh Governor Kamran Tes­sori with a new one, sources said on Monday. Sources further said that the MQM-P was interested in bringing a new governor in place of Tessori, and that, too, from the party. The delegation, sources disclosed, would also put forward some names to the prime minister who could replace Tessori. Following the meeting, the advice would be sent to President Asif Zardari, they said, adding that the new governor was expected to be announced this week. 

Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

