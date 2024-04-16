Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Muslim K-popstar Daud Kim buys land to build mosque in South Korea

Muslim K-popstar Daud Kim buys land to build mosque in South Korea
Web Desk
10:33 PM | April 16, 2024
International

Muslim K-pop artist Daud Kim revealed to his fans last week on Instagram that he would be establishing a mosque on a land he had bought in Incheon, South Korea.

The musician shared a photo of himself on an empty lot of land clutching a contract under a clear blue sky. He was wearing a black jacket, black baggy pants, and a simple white T-shirt.

“Finally, with your help, I have signed a contract for land to build a Masjid in Incheon,” captioned Kim. “This place will soon become a mosque. I can‘t believe this day has come...I plan to build a prayer place and an Islamic podcast studio for Da’wah to Koreans.”

Kim remarked that he wished to see more Muslim houses of worship in his native country. Even though he was aware of how big his goal was, he remained buoyant and expressed his hope that one day the call to prayer would be heard across the streets.

Kim asked his followers for financial support to help him turn his dream into a reality at the end of his article, including information on his PayPal and bank accounts.

Pakistan No 1 amateur Saad Habib off to Japan to feature in Royal Junior Championship 2024

Kim is a South Korean singer, actor, and YouTube sensation who goes by Jay Kim. He performed Umrah after announcing on YouTube in September 2019 that he had converted to Islam.

Muslims make up a minor portion of the population in South Korea, mostly made up of foreign students and migrant laborers. Kim's contribution and efforts to improve the nation's Muslim infrastructure.

Tags:

Web Desk

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1713241874.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024