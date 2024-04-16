Naan Bais Association protests abduction of its chief

Rawalpindi - The All Pakistan Naan Bai Association (APNBA) has strongly denounced the reported kidnapping of their president and senior vice president, allegedly due to their defiance of government directives regarding the selling prices of Naan/Roti. They have demanded the immediate release of their elected leaders and threatened nationwide protest demonstrations if their demands are not met. Emphasizing the importance of dialogue, APNBA representatives expressed their willingness to engage in negotiations with government officials for a peaceful resolution to the “Roti Issue.”

Addressing a press conference at Rawalpindi Press Club, APNBA General Secretary Muhammad Khurshid Qureshi, accompanied by other officials, highlighted the association’s commitment to democratic processes in resolving disputes. They condemned the abduction of their leaders as a disruptive tactic that exacerbates law and order issues in society. Refuting the Punjab government’s price notification for Naan and Roti, Qureshi argued that the increased costs of essential ingredients and utilities make compliance unfeasible for Naan Bai businesses.

Meanwhile, concerns over the whereabouts of the abducted leaders persist, with APNBA representatives expressing frustration over the lack of information from authorities. They announced plans to file a formal complaint with the police and demanded the safe return of their missing colleagues. However, in a conflicting development, Banni police station officials have announced the booking of APNBA president Shafique Qureshi under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. The charges stem from a video circulated on social media, where Qureshi allegedly incited public unrest regarding the government’s price regulations for Naan and Roti.

The situation underscores escalating tensions between Naan Bai associations and governmental authorities, with implications for public order and economic stability. As the dispute unfolds, the fate of the abducted leaders and the resolution of the price conflict remains uncertain, amidst growing concerns over the broader impact on livelihoods and societal harmony.