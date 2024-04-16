Tuesday, April 16, 2024
NHMP refunds millions, fines transporters for overcharging

Our Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

ATTOCK  -  National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have taken decisive action against overcharging during Eid-ul-Fitr, as revealed in a press release issued by the department. Under the orders of IG Salman Chaudhry, over Rs 3.9 million has been refunded to passengers by transporters who charged excess fares. Additionally, 2,717 public service vehicles were fined for overcharging, while 4,218 were penalized for overloading.

An impressive sum of Rs 11 million has been deposited into the national treasury, collected from transporters found guilty of overcharging and overloading. IG emphasized that strict action has been taken against those transporters who exploited passengers by charging excessive fares.

Our Staff Reporter

