ATTOCK - National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have taken decisive action against overcharging during Eid-ul-Fitr, as revealed in a press release issued by the department. Under the orders of IG Salman Chaudhry, over Rs 3.9 million has been refunded to passengers by transporters who charged excess fares. Additionally, 2,717 public service vehicles were fined for overcharging, while 4,218 were penalized for overloading.

An impressive sum of Rs 11 million has been deposited into the national treasury, collected from transporters found guilty of overcharging and overloading. IG emphasized that strict action has been taken against those transporters who exploited passengers by charging excessive fares.

The petition seeks the registration of a criminal case against the former commissioner for allegedly declaring the general elections 2024 as rigged. The judge accepted the attorney submitted by the lawyer and directed him to present his arguments by April 20.

It’s worth noting that former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha made these claims during a press conference at Pindi Cricket Stadium.