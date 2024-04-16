Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NHMP to launch crackdown against vehicles with extra lights

Agencies
April 16, 2024
Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   National Highways & Motorway Police(NHMP) will launch a crackdown on all those vehicles bearing extra or improper lights while running on highways to check accidents.  The decision has been taken under the directives of Additional IG NHMP. Official sources said on Monday that the vehicles which are violating rules by installing extra, improper and police lights would be challenged. They informed that heavy fine would be imposed on such vehicles owners as these are resulting in accidents especially at night on the highways and motorways.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024