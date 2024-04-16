Pakistan No 1 amateur Saad Habib off to Japan to feature in Royal Junior Championship 2024

Saad Habib Malik's rise to the top of the PGF National Golf Ranking signifies a pivotal moment in his journey, marking the dawn of a new era in golf where he surpasses the formidable Qasim Ali Khan, paving the way for a future brimming with talent and potential.

At just 18 years old, Saad embodies a blend of youthful vigor and remarkable skill, standing out as a burgeoning star on Pakistan's golfing horizon, a path nurtured by unwavering paternal support that has propelled him towards triumph.

The landscape of golf in Pakistan shines with promise as rising talents like Saad receive backing from esteemed establishments like the Rumanza Golf & Country Club. His impressive World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) of 590, attained through exceptional performances in five victories and seven top finishes across 13 counting events, underscores his exceptional abilities on the greens.

Showcasing an impressive average score of 74.19, Saad consistently dazzles audiences with stellar displays across a spectrum of golf tournaments, showcasing a unique blend of artistry and precision that distinguishes him from his peers.

Saad's accolades include a notable string of four consecutive wins in prestigious national level tournaments, such as the Independence Cup DHA Karachi, Punjab Amateur 2023, Sindh Amateur 2023, and the esteemed 13th Pakistan Junior Championship hosted at the iconic Rumanza Golf & Country Club. These triumphs serve as a testament to Saad's exceptional talent and steadfast competitive spirit.

As a rising star in the world of golf, Saad's trajectory embraces forthcoming international challenges with gusto. Scheduled to compete in the Royal World Junior Championship in Ibaraki, Japan from 19th to 21st April, followed by the prestigious Asian Faldo series in Vietnam from 25th to 27th April 2024, Saad sets his sights on further conquests. Additionally, the IMG World Junior Championship at Torrey Pines South, San Diego, California, from 9th to 11th July 2024, and the revered 76th US Junior Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club, Michigan, from 22nd to 27th July 2024, await his formidable presence.

Saad Habib Malik's unyielding commitment and exceptional talent position him as a beacon of excellence in the fiercely competitive world of golf, captivating a global audience with his exceptional skills and unwavering passion for the sport.