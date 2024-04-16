Pakistan second home for KSA people: MWL secy general

ISLAMABAD - Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Dr. Moham­mad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, yesterday said that the government and people of Saudi Arabia have immense love for Pakistan and consider Pakistan as their second home. He expressed these views during a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki at his residence in Pakistan, where he met with the renowned scholar and professor Sajjad Qamar.

On this occasion, Professor Sajjad Qamar also presented a copy of his book ‘Dr Moham­mad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa: A Scholar of Peace in the Present Era.’ Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa appreciated the schol­arly contributions of Professor Sajjad Qamar and emphasized the need to promote dia­logue on a broad basis. The most significant cause of Islamophobia, he said, is the unfound­ed misconceptions about religion, which need to be eradicated