Parents Tennis Lovers Association Junior National Tennis C’ship starts today

LAHORE - The Parents Tennis Lovers Association Junior National Tennis Championship 2024 will commence here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah today (Tuesday). The five-day long championship is being organized under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA). The events in the championship include boys U-18 singles &doubles, girls U-18 singles, boys U-16 singles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, boys & girls U-12 singles &doubles, boys & girls U-10 singles, boys & girls U-8 and boys & girls U-6. Over 120 players are participating in this prestigious event, which will be inaugurated today (Tuesday) at 4:30 pm. Mr. Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, President of Parents Tennis Lovers Association, and Mr.Rasid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will be the chief guests at the opening ceremony.