Police allegedly assault family in pre-dawn raid

Gujar khan - The police and elite force contingents allegedly raided a house in Chakrali Budhaal village within the jurisdiction of the Qazian police post in the Gujar Khan police station area. They reportedly subjected the inhabitants, including young girls, their elderly widowed mother, and brothers, to physical torture, creating panic in the area during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, as stated by the victim’s family and their neighbours to the media.

Videos circulating on social media depict Ayesha Ali, the widow of Hassan Afzal, her daughter Maryam Gul, and others clamouring and crying over the police’s heavy-handed actions. Maryam Gul recounted to the media how approximately 40 policemen forcibly entered the house by breaking open the grills, and immediately resorting to threats and physical violence. She detailed how her brother, Faisal Afzal, was beaten with torches, pipes, and an iron rod from a wiper. Their mother was also locked in a room and subjected to beatings, causing her to bleed. Maryam Gul further alleged that the police confiscated seven cell phones and Rs 0.5 million in cash, which was meant for a deceased family member’s anniversary. She demanded the return of the stolen items and the release of the “kidnapped” young men, her brother and cousin.

The elderly widow, Kalsoom, expressed her distress to the media, describing how she pleaded with the police to stop beating her son, only to receive abuse and threats in return. She also mentioned gunfire in the air during the incident.

Neighbours who rushed to the scene upon hearing the gunfire found the family in distress, with lights and CCTV cameras in the vicinity disabled.

Additionally, it was revealed that the police had filed an FIR (First Information Report) under various sections of the law based on a complaint from Azhar Farooq, a UK resident, alleging burglary by members of the family.

Sources close to the victim’s family revealed that Azhar Farooq and Hassan Afzal were brothers, sharing ownership of a property currently under dispute in civil court.

The swift action by the police, reminiscent of the Bahawalnagar police’s approach, prompted a public outcry on social media, with many questioning the validity of such actions based on a WhatsApp complaint.

Police sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, disclosed that a senior police officer had attempted to evict the family previously but encountered resistance due to the presence of the elderly widow and her daughters. Subsequently, the SHO (Station House Officer) of Gujar Khan, Akbar Abbas, was replaced by Malik Kashif from Mandra police station.

When approached for comment, SSP Operations Rawalpindi, Kamran Asghar, stated that the complaint was filed by an overseas Pakistani and would be dealt with impartially.

The victim’s family and residents have called upon Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, and the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take decisive action against those responsible for tarnishing the police’s image and causing distress to the community.