Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter

HYDERABAD - The Hali road police apprehended a suspected street criminal in injured condition in an encounter near the American Quarters here on Monday. The police spokesman told that the police came across the sus­pected outlaws during pa­trolling. The suspects tried to run away after seeing the police and allegedly opened fire, he added. One of the suspects, identified as Haz­rat Khan Pathan, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was rounded up but his accomplices escaped. Pathan was shifted to Liaquat Uni­versity Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his bullet injury. The spokesman claimed that the suspect was involved in motorbike snatching, rob­beries and street crimes. He said Pathan was booked in at least six FIRs.