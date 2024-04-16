Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter

Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Hali road police apprehended a suspected street criminal in injured condition in an encounter near the American Quarters here on Monday. The police spokesman told that the police came across the sus­pected outlaws during pa­trolling. The suspects tried to run away after seeing the police and allegedly opened fire, he added. One of the suspects, identified as Haz­rat Khan Pathan, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was rounded up but his accomplices escaped. Pathan was shifted to Liaquat Uni­versity Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his bullet injury. The spokesman claimed that the suspect was involved in motorbike snatching, rob­beries and street crimes. He said Pathan was booked in at least six FIRs. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024