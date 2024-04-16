Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Police book 7 for torturing Christian family

Our Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Rawat police have filed charges against seven individuals, including a fe­male landlord, accused of subjecting a Christian cou­ple and their sibling to se­vere torture over allega­tions of theft, according to informed sources on Mon­day. Among the seven ac­cused, four are purported personnel of a law enforce­ment agency, as per the sources. Despite the allega­tions, no arrests have been made by the police thus far.

According to sources, Aqeela Bibi, the wife of Sar­war Maseh, complained to the Rawat Police Station, stating that she worked as a maid in a villa owned by Ms. Farzana in Phase 7 of Bahria Town. She alleged that her landlord false­ly accused her of house robbery and detained her, along with her husband and 14-year-old son, in the house. Bibi further claimed that Ms Farzana and her sons, along with four uni­dentified armed men, sub­jected them to torture af­ter stripping them naked. They were then alleged­ly bundled into a car with their faces covered with black cloths and taken to another bungalow, where the torture continued. Bibi stated that the kidnappers only released them after she promised to bring her second son to them. The victims were later thrown near Gulberg Greens by the kidnappers, who then fled the scene. Bibi appealed to the police to register a case against the accused and ar­rest them. The police initi­ated a case and commenced an investigation.

Our Staff Reporter

