Police book 7 for torturing Christian family

RAWALPINDI - Rawat police have filed charges against seven individuals, including a female landlord, accused of subjecting a Christian couple and their sibling to severe torture over allegations of theft, according to informed sources on Monday. Among the seven accused, four are purported personnel of a law enforcement agency, as per the sources. Despite the allegations, no arrests have been made by the police thus far.
According to sources, Aqeela Bibi, the wife of Sarwar Maseh, complained to the Rawat Police Station, stating that she worked as a maid in a villa owned by Ms. Farzana in Phase 7 of Bahria Town. She alleged that her landlord falsely accused her of house robbery and detained her, along with her husband and 14-year-old son, in the house. Bibi further claimed that Ms Farzana and her sons, along with four unidentified armed men, subjected them to torture after stripping them naked. They were then allegedly bundled into a car with their faces covered with black cloths and taken to another bungalow, where the torture continued. Bibi stated that the kidnappers only released them after she promised to bring her second son to them. The victims were later thrown near Gulberg Greens by the kidnappers, who then fled the scene. Bibi appealed to the police to register a case against the accused and arrest them. The police initiated a case and commenced an investigation.