Police probe killer’s targeting of women in Sydney mall attack

SYDNEY - Australian police said Monday they are investigat­ing why a 40-year-old man with mental illness ap­peared to target women as he roamed a Sydney shopping mall with a large knife, killing six people and wounding a dozen more. Videos shared on social media showed unshaven itinerant Joel Cauchi pursu­ing mostly female victims as he rampaged through the vast, crowded Westfield shopping complex in Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon. Five of the six victims killed were women, as were most of those wounded. “The videos speak for themselves don’t they, and that’s certainly a line of inquiry for us,” New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said.

“That’s obvious to me, it’s obvious to detectives, that that seems to be an area of interest -- that the offender had focused on women and avoided men,” she told national broadcaster ABC. Webb stressed that police could not know what was in the mind of the attacker, who was shot dead by a police officer.

“That’s why it’s important now that detectives spend so much time interviewing those who know him.” Cauchi’s Facebook profile said he came from Toowoomba, near Brisbane, and had attended a lo­cal high school and university. His parents say he had suffered from mental health issues since he was a teenager. Andrew Cauchi, the father, told lo­cal media he was “heartbroken” and did not know what drove his son to kill. “This is so horrendous, I can’t even explain it,” he told reporters outside his Queensland home. “I made myself a servant to my son when I found out he had a mental illness.”

“I did everything in my power to help my son,” said the visibly distressed father. “I’m sorry, there’s nothing I can do or say to bring back the dead.”

Andrew Cauchi said he believed his son primar­ily attacked women because “he wanted a girl­friend, he’s got no social skills and he was frustrat­ed”. “He is my son, and I am loving a monster. To you he is a monster, to me, he was a very sick boy.”

The last of Joel Cauchi’s six victims to be iden­tified was Yixuan Cheng, a young Chinese woman who was a student at the University of Sydney.

In response to the killing, Beijing said its embas­sies and consulates “urged the Australian side to do its best to treat the injured”. They also asked Australia to “actively provide full assistance for family members to go to Australia for dealing with the aftermath, and pay close attention to the prog­ress of the investigation”, foreign ministry spokes­man Lin Jian said.