Prince Harry loses bid to appeal UK security ruling

LONDON - Prince Harry will not be allowed to appeal the downgrading of his personal security when he visits Britain, a court ruled on Monday. The youngest son of King Charles III took legal ac­tion after the British govern­ment told him in 2020 that he would no longer be given the “same degree” of public­ly-funded protection when he is in the UK. The High Court ruled in February that the UK government had acted lawful­ly. High Court judge Peter Lane said in a 52-page judgement that the “bespoke process” de­vised for him by a committee which is under the remit of the interior ministry “was, and is, legally sound”. A legal spokes­man for Harry said at the time that he would try to turn to the Court of Appeal “to obtain jus­tice”. A judicial spokesperson, however, said Monday that Harry had lost his initial bid to appeal against the decision.