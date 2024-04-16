Project to reduce flood losses soon: KP minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Fazal Shakoor Khan has said that provincial government will soon launch a project aimed at reducing flood destruction.
He asked that federal government to increase the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa share in flood relief fund as the province is much affected by the flood as compare to other provinces.
The minister said this during a visit to different areas of union council Tarnab, district Charsadda adjacent to River Khayali. He said that through early precautions and arrangements precious lives can saved and flood destruction can be reduced. He appealed that nearby river residents to take safety measures. “We have to take tangible steps to protect from flood and other natural disasters,” he added.