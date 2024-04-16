Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Project to reduce flood losses soon: KP minister

Our Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Fazal Shakoor Khan has said that provincial govern­ment will soon launch a project aimed at reduc­ing flood destruction.

He asked that federal government to increase the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa share in flood re­lief fund as the province is much affected by the flood as compare to oth­er provinces.

The minister said this during a visit to dif­ferent areas of union council Tarnab, district Charsadda adjacent to River Khayali. He said that through early pre­cautions and arrange­ments precious lives can saved and flood destruc­tion can be reduced. He appealed that nearby riv­er residents to take safe­ty measures. “We have to take tangible steps to protect from flood and other natural disasters,” he added.

Our Staff Reporter

