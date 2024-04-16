Tuesday, April 16, 2024
PTI founder not in favour of any deal, says Gohar

8:53 PM | April 16, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said on Tuesday the PTI founder was committed to integrity and did not want to engage in any kind of deal. 

The PTI chief said the party founder had expressed regret over the Bahawalnagar happening. He (PTI founder) also bemoaned unjust raids by police on PTI workers' homes, he said. 

The PTI founder also highlighted a dual system of law enforcement in the country and urged the Supreme Court to take up pending PTI's petitions. 


Gohar said he and Omar Ayub would attend the party convention in Lahore. 

Gohar further stressed the need for talks and slammed the wastage of national resources in recent parliamentary proceedings. The speaker only administered oath to PPP MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, he added. 

Sher Afzal Marwat highlighted the challenges the PTI leader had been facing in jail. He rejected calls for reconciliation with those who allegedly seized PTI's mandate.

