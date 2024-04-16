Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Rain likely to hinder Pakistan-New Zealand T20I series

Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
Sports

LAHORE   -   The first three T20Is of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 18, 20 and 21, are likely to be affected by rain. According to weather forecasts, there could be heavy rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi throughout this week, which may impact the upcoming series between Pakistan and New Zealand, especially the first three fixtures here on April 18, 20, and 21. There are60 per cent chance of rain, during the day and 80 per cent at night on April 18 when the first T20I shall be played. The rain probability increases to 84% on April 20 before it significantly drops down to 20 per cent on April 21.Meanwhile, New Zealand’s inexperienced squad reached Islamabad on Sunday, whereas, the national team has also assembled at a local hotel in the capital.Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the last two matches on 25 and 27 April.

