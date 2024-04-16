RTA recovers 136,000 in excess fares, slaps Rs42,000 fines on transporters

HYDERABAD - The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyder­abad during checking of vehicles for compliance with the official fares on M9 Motorway recovered Rs548,000 which were charged by transporters in excess fares from passengers.

The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed here on Monday that they checked 164 buses and vans during the last 3 days in that regard on the motorway. According to him, in addition to recov­ering excess fares the RTA also slapped Rs177,000 fines in total on a number of transporters.

He informed that those public transport vehicles were travelling from Karachi to other parts of the country and vice versa. The Secretary RTA told that the transporters had been warned that if they continued to violate the government announced fares, the authority would book them in FIRs in ad­dition to impounding their vehicles.