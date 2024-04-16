Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee sheds 29 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 29 paisa against dollar
Agencies
April 16, 2024
Business

ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistani Rupee on Mon­day depreciated by 29 pai­sa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.22 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.93. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buy­ing and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278 and Rs280.7, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs5.19 to close at Rs296.42 against the last-day closing of Rs301.61, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.80, whereas a decrease of Rs4.51 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs347.18 compared to the last closing of Rs351.69.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024