Saudi foreign minister meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Saudi delegation led by Prince Faisal bin Farhan was welcomed by PM Shehbaz Sharif at the prime minister’s office.

The Saudi foreign minister would also hold a meeting with the apex committee of SIFC to finalise the investment projects.

The Saudi delegation is on two-day visit in Pakistan where it will hold meeting with the army chief as well.

The delegation consists of Saudi Minister of Water and Agriculture Eng Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Deputy Minister of Investment Badr AlBadr, Head of Saudi Special Committee Mohammad Mazyed Al Towaijri, and senior officials from Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy and other cabinet members welcomed the delegation at the airport yesterday.

The visit was taking place to expedite action on the understanding reached between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman, during their recent meeting in Makkah to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

The visit is anticipated to provide a significant boost to bilateral cooperation and foster a mutually beneficial economic partnership between the two nations.

Pakistan is hoping to attract billions of dollars in investment from Saudi Arabia as part of its initiative under the banner of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a civil-military forum aimed at removing bottlenecks and other bureaucratic hurdles hindering foreign investment.

In recent visit to the Kingdom, PM Shehbaz and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman agreed to expedite the first wave of a planned $5 billion investment package for Pakistan.