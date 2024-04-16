Sindh Education Dept lifts ban on recruiting IBA qualified PST, JESTs

KARACHI - Provincial School Education Depart­ment on Monday lifted the ban from recruiting Primary School Teachers (PST) and junior Elementary School Teachers (JEST) qualified through tests conducted by IBA Sukkur.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary School Education Department, in pursuance of the Sindh Cabinet decision taken in a meeting held on April 03, 2024, the recruitment process of PSTs and JESTs qualified under Recruitment Policy 2021, has been restored ex­cept for those candidates whose mat­ter is pending before court.

KU ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF BA LLB (HONS) ANNUAL EXAM 2022

The University of Karachi on Mon­day declared the results of BA LLB (Hons) Part-I and II, Annual Exami­nation 2022. According to the gazette issued, 96 candidates were regis­tered and appeared in the BA LLB (Hons) papers out of which 84 stu­dents cleared the exams. The overall pass percentage was 87.50 percent. It shows that 106 candidates were registered and appeared in the BA LLB (Hons) exams, and 85 students were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 80.19 percent.

KU EXTENDS SUBMISSION OF B.SC (PASS) EXAM FORMS, FEES TILL APRIL 18

The University of Karachi on Mon­day extends the submission of ex­amination forms and fees of the B.Sc (Pass) Part-II and both parts (fail­ures), Annual Examinations 2023 till April 18, 2024. The examination forms will be available at Alfalah Bank University of Karachi Campus Branch on the payment of Rs 200.

Students are directed to attach rel­evant documents and also directed them to fill out the examination forms through their respective colleges. The candidates of B.Sc (Pass) Part-I (fail­ures) would submit examination fee of Rs8,500 and late fee of Rs200, the students of B.Sc (Pass) part-II (fail­ures) will pay fee of Rs8,500 and late fee of Rs200, and candidates of B.Sc (Pass) both parts (failures) would deposit examination fee of Rs17,000 and late fee of Rs200. The candidates who were enrolled in 2017 or earlier can appear in the annual examina­tions by submitting Rs3000 as a fine in addition to the examination fee. They will need to appear according to the existing syllabus.