Snags of Social Media

The value of social media as an agent of change cannot be ignored as it gives voice to the voiceless segments of society to contribute to civic engagement and foster democratic ethics. Social media platforms are also being used as a means for inspiring disruptive voices, messages, or ideologies to proliferate their views which are otherwise suppressed on state-owned or influenced formal media. While the internet has turned into an academic collaborative apparatus, it has also, very rapidly, turned into a news-generating machine or social media. Uninterrupted access, user-friendly features and applications, the absence of an attribution mechanism and many other features of this revolutionary medium have brought about numerous challenges to civilized and democratic societies. Unlike conventional media, social media works on sensationalism instead of credibility of the news or information. The existing nature of social media has led to unbridled versions of democracy which are devoid of age-old practiced democratic norms. It is being perceived that these networking sites and platforms may be holding democracy hostage instead of leading to the free and equal democratic ideals they were believed to support. Ironically, social media have become a platform for fake news and propaganda to stimulate certain audiences toward a particular way of thinking. Consequently, individuals or groups of people have transformed social media for their vested personal or political interests. This transformation has resulted in an increased ascent of populism around the world. Subsequently, the active role of the audience as made possible by social media has become a great opportunity for populist actors to spread their political messages or agendas.
Pakistan is no exception to this phenomenon of massive reliance on social media for achieving vested political objectives. Coherent proliferation of ideas is a thing of the past as access to social media has encouraged the proliferation of fragmented ideas which is fodder for populists. In a very short span of time, Pakistan’s media landscape had an unprecedented transformation from state-owned Pakistan Television to a swarm of private channels. With their primitive exuberant impunity in sensitising content, these channels were brought into the confines of somewhat restrictions through the media’s own ethics and the state’s regulatory apparatus. Although, competitive commercial obligations dictated by Television Rating Point (TRP) phenomenon continue to exist even today but it is controlled by factors like attribution and credibility of contents besides regulatory mechanisms by the State. In line with the rest of the global trends, Pakistan’s mainstream electronic and print media has been confronted with a new challenge of social media which has emerged as a competitor and has almost succeeded in eclipsing the significance of credible mainstream media. Unbridled social media has not only posed commercial challenges to mainstream media but also obscured the sanity of the coherent proliferation of ideals. The mainstream media is grappling with a situation where it has to maintain its credibility and sanity in the face of unrestrained social media with a continuous trend of breaking news syndrome. It raises serious ramifications for formal media to sustain this pressure and maintain its viability in the face of growing social media onslaught.
This upsurge in the popularity of social media has also transformed our political milieu. The old playbook for shaping the country’s politics is outdated; social media and youth mobilization have become game changers. In the garb of these politically transformed ideas, a particular political force has gone to an extent where facts are replaced with concocted versions. The youth which forms more than 64% of the country is driven by sensational social media narratives leaving no room for sane democratic voices. The country’s perilous political, internal security, and above all economic situation does not warrant any polarised political commotion. The recent incident at Bahawalnagar is a true manifestation of fictitious propaganda which had serious implications for national security where related institutions were pitched against each other; thanks to a well-orchestrated social media campaign to malign Pakistan Law Enforcement Agencies. The episode reflects a stark image of how the event was portrayed on social media on one side and mainstream media on the other; a responsible and sane depiction by the latter. It is also imperative to highlight that unverified and concocted assertions and content on social media are quickly picked by hostile foreign elements for subsequently twisting the facts to malign the country and its institutions.
It is of paramount importance that concerted efforts be put to sensitise the masses on the ramifications of uncredible content of social media for national security. Diversified trolls of social media have serious repercussions for our societal virtues and lead to a fragmented Pakistani society. There is a need to enforce multidimensional prevention through social awareness, educational curriculum and a stringent regulatory body duly supported by effective laws by the state. The intensity of the onslaught is such that it warrants a whole-nation approach instead of leaving the onus onto the State only.
Omay Aimen
The writer frequently contributes to issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having a critical impact on these milieus. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmail.com