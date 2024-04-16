Sudan on brink of collapse as country marks one year of civil war

KHARTOUM - As Sudan marks the grim anniversary of a year-long conflict, aid agencies have warned that the country tee­ters on the edge of collapse, facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that has been largely ignored by the rest of the world.

Islamic Relief, a humani­tarian and development agency, painted a stark picture of Sudan’s situa­tion, warning that it is on the brink of mass famine, with young children facing the prospect of starving to death. The situation in Su­dan is dire, with over 8.4 million people, including 2 million children under the age of 5, forced to flee their homes in the wake of the conflict, according to Doc­tors Without Borders (MSF).

Despite these alarming figures, the international response has been woe­fully inadequate, with only 5% of the 2024 humanitar­ian response plan for Sudan funded thus far, Islamic Re­lief said in a statement.

The agency’s country di­rector for Sudan, Elsadig Elnour, said: “Over the past year I’ve seen my coun­try descend into violence, madness, and destruction, neglected by the rest of the world.” The conflict, which has pitted the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the paramilitary group Rap­id Support Forces (RSF), has left millions displaced and countless civilians dead or severely injured.