West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor wary of Pakistan’s spin bowling ‘challenge’

KARACHI - West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor on Monday acknowledged that the Pakistan women cricket team’s strength lies in their spin bowling but insisted that the visiting team is ‘experienced enough’ to counter the challenge.

Taylor interacted with the media on the sideline of the West Indies training session ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series, scheduled to be played here at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on April 18.

The all-rounder accepted Pakistan’s spin bowling as a challenge but revealed that the touring side is trying not to think too much about it. “It’sdefinitely a challenge [but] we’re not trying to think too much of it and trying to focus on each bowler at a time whenever we go out there and play.

“It’s not a case that we’re not experienced in playing spin and yes, they’re a team that’sactually full of spin bowlers.“We know most of their spin bowlers, we’ve played against most of their spin bowlers so it’s not something that we’re not familiar with,” she added.

Stafanie Taylor then talked about her previous experience of visiting Pakistan in 2021 when the touring team whitewashed the home team 3-0 in the ODI series.The all-rounder played a pivotal role in her side’s dominant triumph but is unfazed by the previous record, stating that is the past now.

“We were here the last time and we had a very good time. We came out on the better side of things, [but] that’s past and this series is a fresh one for both teams.“We [are] hoping that we come out as the batter side.

For the unversed, West Indies will play a three-match ODI series, followed by five T20Is against Pakistan from April 18 to May 3.All eight matches of the white-ball series between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at the National Bank Cricket Stadium here.

WEST INDIES SQUAD: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Kate Wilmott.