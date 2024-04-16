World vaccination week to be observed in Tharparkar from April 24

HYDERABAD - Tharparkar district will observe World Vaccination Week from April 24-30, 2024, during which chil­dren across the district will be vaccinated against 12 different epidemic diseases. According to an official handout, the District Health Officer (DHO) Tharparkar Dr Lekhraj Sarangani chaired a meet­ing at his office on Monday to review arrangements for observance of the Global Vaccination Week. It may be mentioned that the World Health Organi­zation (WHO) observes Vaccination Week annually, and the theme of this year is “Vaccination can Save Lives.” Addressing the meeting, the District Health Officer (DHO) emphasized that the purpose of ob­serving this week is to safeguard the future of chil­dren by administering necessary vaccines to pro­tect them against 12 different vaccine-preventable diseases. He added that the campaign will be made successful by vaccinating children against various diseases during this week and the obstacles faced in this regard will be removed. He highlighted the importance of raising awareness among the public through media campaigns. He added that Aware­ness should be created among the people through media while awareness seminars will also be orga­nized to ensure the elimination of these dangerous diseases from society.