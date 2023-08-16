10,455 suspects checked in operations by Sindh CTD

KARACHI-The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in collaboration with the local police conducted information-based operations in different districts of the province to ensure that no untoward inci­dents take place during Muharram-ul-Haram and August 14th. The operations were conducted from July 17th to August 13th, according to a spokes­man for CTD Sindh on Tuesday. Information-based operations were carried out in Karachi, Hyder­abad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nawab Shah, Sukkur and Larkana areas.

During the operations, 10455 suspects were checked through the Talash App. 124 suspects, in­cluding 34 illegal Afghan immigrants, were handed over to police stations concerned for further sup­port and verification. A total of 24 accused were ar­rested and cases were registered against them in the CTD police station. 15 illegal pistols, a rifle and two cars were recovered from the arrested accused.