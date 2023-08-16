‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge’ programme launched

LAHORE - The caretaker Punjab government’s revolutionary programme ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge’ (now the villages will shine) kicks-off in the district on Tuesday. Under this project, cleanli­ness was made in union council 158 of Chak 80-JB Nanak Sar. Deputy Com­missioner Ali Anan Qamar inaugu­rated the project in the union council by lifting garbage. Assistant Commis­sioner Kamran Sagheer, Chief Officer District Council Imran Sindhu and others were present on the occasion.

The DC said that the caretaker Pun­jab government initially allocated an amount of Rs 8 billion for the pro­gramme. He said that a management sub-committee is being set up for im­plementation of the programme. Sec­retary Union Council, Lumberdar and village watchman will be important members of the committee.

Meanwhile, The Attock Kurd Police station turned into rubble as a Police spokesman attributed it to lightning which hits the building in the early hours of Tuesday. Five Policemen were also injured in the incident, among them one critical. According to a police spokesman, the lightning hit a portion of the police station where the mall khana was established which results in a blast subsequently the whole build­ing was damaged. The spokesman has said that five police officials including assistant sub-inspector Imtiaz, Wire­less operator Bilawal Siddiqui, consta­ble Sajjad, Faizan, and Touqeer.

One of the injured was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical injuries. Soon after the incident, rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and carried out rescue services. The fire tenders have extinguished the fire.

Due to the collapse of the building, the residential compound, reporting room, front desk, and mall Khana (go­down where confiscated arms and am­munition, drugs) were also damaged.

The vehicles impounded on the cam­pus due to their alleged illegal activi­ties including motorcycles, cars, and trucks were also badly damaged. The telecommunication tower was also grounded due to a building collapse. Later bomb disposal squad and Punjab Forensic Science Agency reached the spot and started collecting evidence.

Meanwhile, The Forest department launched plantation drive in MIrpur­khas district in which around 300000 saplings will be planted in Schools, Colleges and Government offices. The Chief Justice Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali Shaikh inaugurated plantation drive by planting a Mango sapling.

Meanwhile a plantation drive was also launched in Divisional complex to mark 76th Independence day.