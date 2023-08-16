ABHI, Lucky Textile Mills join hands to provide AbhiSalary to employees

LAHORE - ABHI, a leading fintech company, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Lucky Textile Mills, a renowned textile manufacturer, to provide AbhiSalary to its 5,000 employees. This collaboration aims to provide convenient access to advance salaries to LTML employees, showcasing the company’s unwavering commitment to employee welfare. AbhiSalary - Earned Wage Access allows employees to access a portion of their earned wages before their official payday, empowering them with greater control over their finances. This service provides a safety net for unexpected expenses or emergencies, ensuring that employees can meet their financial obligations without resorting to expensive loans or incurring high-interest debts. In today’s fast-paced world, where financial well-being plays a crucial role in overall happiness and productivity, ABHI’s innovative earned wage access platform comes as a much-needed solution. Employees often find themselves grappling with financial challenges, which have been identified as the number one cause of stress in recent times. Recognizing the importance of prioritizing employee needs and financial well-being, Lucky Textile Mills Limited has taken a significant step towards ensuring the financial security of its workforce. By partnering with ABHI, a recognized leader in innovative financial solutions, LTML is poised to offer its employees a reliable, hassle-free, and flexible Earned Wage Access service. “ABHI is thrilled to join forces with Lucky Textile Mills to offer the service of earned wage access to their dedicated workforce,” said Mohammed Zaidi, CCO of ABHI. “We understand the immense pressure individuals face due to financial constraints, and our mission is to provide them with the tools to achieve financial stability. By granting employees timely access to their earned wages, we are fostering financial empowerment, enabling them to meet their financial obligations and pursue a more secure future.”