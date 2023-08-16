 Accountability court indicts govt officers, private persons in M6 motorway land acquisition case 

HYDERABAD - An Accountability Court here on Tuesday indicted 17 per­sons including former Deputy Commissioner of Matiari dis­trict Adnan Rashid and As­sistant of Saeedabad taluka Mansoor Ali Abbassi, in multi-billion rupees land acquisition for M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway case. According to information, the court’s judge read out the charges against the accused nominated in the National Accountability Bu­rea’s reference, which was be­latedly filed on 19 July. They were charged with embez­zling public funds to the tune of Rs.2.37 billion in the garb of purchasing land for the motor­way project. During the hear­ing, the accused pleaded not guilty. Earlier, last month two of the accused, Ashique Hus­sain Kaleri and Mazhar Khan, had filed a plea bargain while the NAB claimed to have re­covered Rs.636 million from the former and Rs430 million from the latter.

A separate reference would be filed against the govern­ment officers and private per­sons belonging to Naushero Feroze district in the scam. According to the NAB, the cor­ruption reference concerned a total of Rs.5.8 billion embez­zlement of public funds. The court adjourned the hearing to August 29.