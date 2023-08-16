Admin launches operation against illegal construction, encroachments

LAHORE - Murree administration on Tuesday launched an operation against illegal constructions and en­croachments. The administra­tion on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman launched an operation to remove en­croachments and control il­legal constructions in Murree. According to an administration spokesman, the operation was being conducted under the su­pervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue (ADCR), Capt. (R) Qasim Ijaz. Operation against illegal con­structions and encroachments would be done particularly in Upper Jhika Gully Road and Kuldana areas. The adminis­tration along with Police and personnel from the highway department was taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators, he added. The operation against encroachments and illegal constructions would continue without any discrimination, ADCR said. He informed that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.