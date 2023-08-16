Another Ecuador politician slain, six days ahead of vote

QUITO - A local politician in Ecuador was killed Monday night, party officials said, less than a week after a presidential front-runner was gunned down at a campaign rally ahead of this weekend’s elections. Pedro Briones, a member of the Citizen Revolution Party of former president Rafael Correa, and one of the movement’s leaders in the province of Esmeraldas on the border with Colombia, was killed by unknown gunmen. “My solidarity with the family of comrade Pedro Briones, new victim of violence,” Luisa Gonzalez, one of the main presidential candidates, said on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter. “Ecuador is going through its bloodiest period,” said Gonzalez, a close former associate of Correa. She called the government inept and said the country has been taken over by organized crime gangs.