 Israel troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank

RAMALLAH -Israeli troops killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in the first deadly raid in the Jericho area for months. The health ministry said Qusay Omar Suleiman al-Walaji, 16, and Mohammed Ribhi Njoom, 25, were shot in the chest by Israeli forces “during an attack on Jericho at dawn today”. The Israeli military said during the raid “suspects fired toward the Israel Border Police, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified.” It was the first deadly raid since May 1 on Jericho, an ancient city in the Jordan Valley which lies near the Dead Sea.