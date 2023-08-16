Wednesday, August 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

 Israel troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank

Agencies
August 16, 2023
International

RAMALLAH -Is­raeli troops killed two Pales­tinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Pales­tinian health ministry said, in the first deadly raid in the Jericho area for months. The health ministry said Qusay Omar Suleiman al-Walaji, 16, and Mohammed Ribhi Njoom, 25, were shot in the chest by Israeli forces “dur­ing an attack on Jericho at dawn today”. The Israeli military said during the raid “suspects fired toward the Israel Border Police, who re­sponded with live fire. Hits were identified.” It was the first deadly raid since May 1 on Jericho, an ancient city in the Jordan Valley which lies near the Dead Sea.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023