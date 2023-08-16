 Israel troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank

RAMALLAH -Is­raeli troops killed two Pales­tinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Pales­tinian health ministry said, in the first deadly raid in the Jericho area for months. The health ministry said Qusay Omar Suleiman al-Walaji, 16, and Mohammed Ribhi Njoom, 25, were shot in the chest by Israeli forces “dur­ing an attack on Jericho at dawn today”. The Israeli military said during the raid “suspects fired toward the Israel Border Police, who re­sponded with live fire. Hits were identified.” It was the first deadly raid since May 1 on Jericho, an ancient city in the Jordan Valley which lies near the Dead Sea.