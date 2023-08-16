Brief profile of Justice (r)Maqbool Baqir

KARACHI - Justice Maqbool Baqir was born on April 5, 1957 in Ka­rachi and became a lawyer in 1981 after completing his LLB from University of Karachi. He was appointed Additional Judge of Sindh High Court on 26 August 2002. He became a permanent judge of Sindh High Court on August 26, 2003. General retd Pervez Musharraf imposed emergency in Novem­ber 2007 but Justice Maqbool Baqir refused to take the oath of PCO, for which he was dis­missed like several other judg­es. He was reinstated as a judge of the Sindh High Court in 2008 on the success of the judiciary restoration movement of law­yers and civil society. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court on 20 September 2013. He was ap­pointed as a judge of the Su­preme Court on 17 February 2015 and retired from the Su­preme Court on 4 April 2022. Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqir will take oath of office on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Governor House Sindh.