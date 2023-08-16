Brief profile of Justice (r)Maqbool Baqir

KARACHI - Justice Maqbool Baqir was born on April 5, 1957 in Karachi and became a lawyer in 1981 after completing his LLB from University of Karachi. He was appointed Additional Judge of Sindh High Court on 26 August 2002. He became a permanent judge of Sindh High Court on August 26, 2003. General retd Pervez Musharraf imposed emergency in November 2007 but Justice Maqbool Baqir refused to take the oath of PCO, for which he was dismissed like several other judges. He was reinstated as a judge of the Sindh High Court in 2008 on the success of the judiciary restoration movement of lawyers and civil society. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court on 20 September 2013. He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on 17 February 2015 and retired from the Supreme Court on 4 April 2022. Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqir will take oath of office on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Governor House Sindh.