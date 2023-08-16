Caretaker PM needs to sit down with real stakeholders of economy, says FPCCI

KARACHI-Muhammad Suleman Chawla, acting president FPCCI, has welcomed Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar, Caretaker Prime Minister, on behalf of the entire business, indus­try and trade community of Pakistan from the platform of apex body – repre­senting all 250 chambers, associations and trade bodies of the country. Mian Anjum Nisar, former President FPCCI, stressed that the business community has welcomed the appointment of An­waar Ul Haq Kakar as the interim PM on the back of his clean, technocratic, inter­nationally-renowned, scholarly creden­tials and hard-working reputation.

Acting FPCCI President, Suleman Chawla has proposed that on economic front the biggest challenge for the care­taker PM is ensuring economic, price and cost of doing business stability for the in­terim period – and, on that front, FPCCI extends its full support aimed at an in­clusive and constructive consultative process with the caretaker dispensation. Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar needs to sit down with the real stakeholders of the econ­omy to get hold of the decision-making process swiftly in accordance with the ground realities, Chawla added. Acting FPCCI chief explained that to attain some semblance of stability and certainty in the economic outlook, the first thing needed is to ensure that there is no fur­ther increase in(i) SBPs’ key policy rate (ii) petroleum prices (iii) electricity tar­iffs (iv) exchange rate manipulation. This is the bare minimum the business com­munity expects from the caretaker setup.

Suleman Chawla highlighted the fact that the interim setup is apolitical in its mandate and nomenclature; and, Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar must use it to country’s advantage through creating favorable environment for the business and economic activities. Nonetheless, as head of the government, he would be leading the country, will be all powerful and can contribute to the well-being of its people, he added. Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, immediate past President FPCCI, reiterated FPCCI’s stance that that the entire business community has to start a national-level campaign to persuade all political parties to sign a comprehen­sive, non-political, legally-binding and long-term charter of economy aimed at ensuring continuity in economic, fiscal, monetary, taxation, trade, industrial, in­vestment, agricultural & food, IT & Tele­com, energy and SME policies for the next 15 years. Charter of economy is the only way forward for Pakistan; be it any government or regime, he added.