Caretaker PM vows to eliminate terrorism, promote peace

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has pledged to take steps on priority basis to root out the menace of terrorism and establishment of peace and order in country.

He expressed this resolve while talking to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who met him at his residence in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the suicide attack on the workers convention of JUI-F in Khar, Bajaur.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also prayed for the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured, and said that terrorists cannot deter the nation’s resolve to eliminate the menace.

On his part, Maulana Fazlur Rehman extended felicitations to Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on assuming the charge of Caretaker Prime Minister.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori was also present in the meeting.