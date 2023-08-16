Challenges and concerns in agricultural education

As the Higher Education Department of Punjab moves forward with its plan to introduce a new track focused on agriculture, there are several reasons to remain pessimistic about the potential outcomes. While the idea of offering practical knowledge in cutting-edge agricultural technologies, including food technology and agricultural technology, may sound appealing, the reality is that theoretical learning alone may not be sufficient.

The promise of enhanced employability for students in this new “Professional” group also raises concerns. The agricultural sector in Punjab, like many other regions, faces numerous challenges, including low productivity, a lack of modernization, and limited job opportunities. Even with specialised knowledge, graduates may find it difficult to secure stable and well-paying jobs in the agricultural industry.

Moreover, the decision to add seven to ten new subjects to an already complex education system seems ill-advised. Instead of streamlining and clarifying educational pathways, this move might further confuse students and dilute the focus on essential subjects. Students may struggle to make informed decisions about their career paths amidst a plethora of options.

While challenges exist, there are several ways to ensure the success of this initiative. First and foremost, investing in practical training and hands-on experience is crucial. By collaborating with agricultural institutions and farms, students can gain valuable exposure to modern agricultural practises, enabling them to apply their knowledge effectively in real-world scenarios. Additionally, the authorities should prioritise industry-driven curriculum development, involving agricultural experts and professionals to ensure the subjects align with the current needs of the sector. To address the issue of infrastructure and resources, the government must allocate sufficient funds to establish well-equipped laboratories and provide the necessary resources. By enhancing the learning environment, students can thrive and develop the necessary skills for a successful career in agriculture. Streamlining educational pathways and offering clear guidance to students about career options can help them make informed decisions and foster a sense of purpose in their educational journey.

Case studies from countries like Israel and the Netherlands can provide valuable insights. Israel’s emphasis on experiential learning and hands-on agricultural practises has led to increased productivity and sustainable farming techniques. Similarly, the Netherlands’ successful collaboration between educational institutions and agricultural businesses has contributed to an innovative and dynamic agricultural sector. These success stories serve as inspiring examples, demonstrating how a well-structured agricultural education programme can yield positive results.

SAAD UR REHMAN SAADI,

Bahawalpur.